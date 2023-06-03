Bulls from around Australia did their very best to get the weight off their backs at the inaugural Bucking Bulls Australia National Finals on Saturday night in Blayney.
The Central West Equestrian and Livestock Centre in Blayney was chock full of spectators enjoying the action as riders both professional and beginning hopped onto the backs of bulls that were also being judged for their bucking skills.
The evening ticked along nicely with bulls and riders making the most of the enthralled crowd.
Secretary of the BBA Mick Ford said that the atmosphere at the equestrian centre was excellent.
"We had 1700 ticket sales on the night which was great and if we decide to run it again next year we'll look at getting more grandstands so that people have a better view of the action.
"We'll also have to get a bigger heater."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
