A woman has died and a man and two children have sustained injuries in a horror house fire in Orange's East on Saturday morning.
The building was well-alight when emergency services arrived at the home around 5.45am on Saturday.
The man had escaped the blaze but sustained injuries when attempting to re-enter the home.
Firefighters rescued the two children from the home. Firefighters were able to locate a woman in the front room, she was unable to be revived.
The three survivors are now at Orange hospital. All four are from the same family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A crime scene has been established.
Fire and Rescue NSW remained on the scene on Saturday morning.
