The Land

One dead, multiple injured in house fire Pimpala Place, Orange

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 3 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have confirmed one dead in the horrific fire. File picture
Police have confirmed one dead in the horrific fire. File picture

A woman has died and a man and two children have sustained injuries in a horror house fire in Orange's East on Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.