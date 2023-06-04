The Land
Home/Rural Life

Chef Paul West helps to launch new Tamworth LLS small farmers network

RC
By Rachel Clark
June 4 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Celebrity chef Paul West wants to connect his fellow small farmers throughout the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.