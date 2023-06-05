The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Neurizer's deal with Meijin Energy Investments sends shares soaring

June 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neurizer aims to become one of Australia's largest and cheapest urea producers. Picture by Shutterstock
Neurizer aims to become one of Australia's largest and cheapest urea producers. Picture by Shutterstock

Two buzzwords - hydrogen and China - saw shares in Neurizer (ASX code NRZ) soar like a hydrogen balloon on Thursday last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.