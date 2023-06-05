Two buzzwords - hydrogen and China - saw shares in Neurizer (ASX code NRZ) soar like a hydrogen balloon on Thursday last week.
The company, which aims to become one of Australia's largest - and cheapest - urea producers, has signed a binding agreement with the largest integrated hydrogen company in China, Meijin Energy Investments.
Neurizer will initially assess two Chinese sites for underground coal gasification. If they get the big tick, NRZ will become the operator in a joint venture with Meijin and will receive licence fees of $25 million per site.
Within an hour of the news, NRZ shares almost doubled in heavy trading.
Meijin is part of the largest hydrogen group in China, which already builds hydrogen-powered vehicles and fuel cells and owns hydrogen charging stations.
Neurizer has already demonstrated that it could produce 200 million kilograms of hydrogen a year from underground coal at Leigh Creek in South Australia at a cost of less than $1 a kilogram. It believes it can do the same in China, where hydrogen retails for between $7 and $10/kg.
It had an agreement with China New Energy (part of the Meijin group) for in situ gasification in China, but progress was stalled by China's COVID-19 restrictions.
The Punter is a big Neurizer fan because of its intent to produce 1 million tonnes a year of urea, rising to 2 million tonnes a year, at a significantly lower cost than its rivals. The Punter has already sunk $6720 into 50,000 shares but so far has lost two-thirds of his money - mainly because cash is tight and construction cost of the urea plant will be huge.
China is an enormous market, but doing business in China can be difficult for western companies. More than one has come badly unstuck. The Punter sincerely hopes NRZ is not one of them - he has bought an additional 25,000 at 7.3 cents.
