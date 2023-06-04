Bill Mitchell runs a farm near Armidale and also juggles his office work in tow, where he manages his business Optiweigh; an automated in-paddock weighing system.
The Land journalist Libby-Jane Charleston had a chat to Bill about what a typical day looks like for him - he was very quick to say: "there is no such thing as a typical day in my life!"
Monday May 29
On the farm:
My day really begins the night before as I like to plan out the week. I discuss with my wife Jacqui about what mobs need moving and where, so she can do the stock movements the next day.
Then I have a chat to our farm worker about which area he's going to work on, in terms of getting ready for tree planting.
My day usually starts at 5am. Do I have a go-to brekky for a big day? Yes, it's always three Weetbix which I grab on-the-go.
I spent much of the day working the cattle yards with Jacqui. We were mostly doing animal health treatments and drafting cattle. And then we were moving some mobs about and working up a bit of a plan around the season. It mostly involves making plans around our stock numbers going forward to allow for the fact that it's starting to get very dry, and grass growth has slowed up considerably.
Then, I had to go to my home office for a couple of Zoom meetings.
I usually make time for a quick lunch - nothing fancy, usually toasted sandwiches. Normally, due to Optiweigh, I have work to do in my lunch break, so I'll be making calls to the Armidale office and making sure I reply to any urgent emails.
We had a guy helping us getting some tree lanes. During the drought we lost a lot of trees so our offsider at home on the farm was cleaning up old pine trees and getting tree lanes ready for planting.
At the Armidale office:
When it's an office day, I start my morning with a swim at the pool in town followed by a coffee catchup a with my swim squad. I find swimming is great helping with my crook back!
We had the hydraulics guy from the business over the road to give us a hand with some Optiweigh design issues. Then I had a Zoom meeting with a South American man who wants to buy some Optiweigh.
It's a pretty interesting day, as I had a Zoom chat with a guy about the potential to use Optiweigh in the live export trade, even on the ships, as a way to monitor weights while they're being shipped.
Lunch in Armidale usually involves all staff getting a sandwich and we have a social lunch in the office. Then, after lunch, it was a sit down meeting with the senior guys on the team to look at our development plan. Then I had to get back to the farm to do a bit of prototyping of Optiweigh, and also working with a methane sensor.
At the end of the day I had another Zoom, about an animal innovation conference in Tokyo I've been asked to speak at.
Then it's time to go home and relax, which usually involves sitting down with Jacqui while we chat over a beer and a glass of red.
Fun facts: Bill likes to listen to music while he works and said he has very broad taste; his playlist is everything from classical to rock, country and pop.
If you had the power to do something to make life easier for farmers...what would you do?
If I was in power, I'd pave the way for the introduction of virtual fencing. That's the one thing I'd really like to do; the technology is really difficult and complicated. There are also legal and ethics issues to consider. But, with enough investment at all levels including government, virtual fencing would absolutely revolutionise livestock farming.
