Decades-old bitumen scam returns to rob regional Aussies

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
Updated June 5 2023 - 10:19am, first published 9:00am
Shoddy work and extortionate behaviour is being reported to authorities as overseas fraudsters pour into the regions targeting unsuspecting Aussies.

