While I documented the important role of equine farm worker Jess Hood early this year, the long-time Arrowfield Stud employee was honoured at the Hunter Thoroughbred Breeders Association (HTBA) Awards gala dinner at Scone last month.
Awarded the Employee Of The Year for Leadership, Jess has been part of the Arrowfield team for the 24 years, after having previous experience at Baramul Stud, Vinery Stud, and Lane's End in Kentucky, US.
Jess has had the fortune to work with many notable horses, including champions Redoute's Choice, his sons Not A Single Doubt, Snitzel and Danzero, as well as broodmare Miss Finland.
The HTBA annually celebrates the Hunter Valley's champion equine athletes, as well as its high achievers working behind the scenes.
This year's Employee Of The Year Administration Award went to Julianne Christopher, formerly executive officer of HTBA for almost 10 years.
Among her many attributes was her involvement in an industry workforce development program securing over $2 million in grant funding for free training to over 600 new and existing trainees, and the establishment of the HTBA employee of the year awards in 2016.
Roger Boulton took out the HTBA Employee Of The Year Horsemanship Award. Known as a person to call upon in all situations, Roger arrived in Australia from the UK in the 1980s, and had stints working alongside Peter Orton and Senga Bisset before landing a long-term role at Godolphin's Aberdeen property, Kelvinside.
Roger is recognised for his passion, commitment and care of horses and his wide range of duties, including mare preparation for breeding for about 15 years, stallion handling, and transport.
Hunter Valley bred horses are also recognised - HTBA Champion Two-Year-Old was Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 winner Shinzo (by Snitzel), while the top three-year-old (bred at Arrowfield Stud) was Giga Kick (Scissor Kick) winner of two Melbourne stakes, the ATC All Aged Stakes-G1 and the $15 million The Everest.
Champion Anamoe scored the top gong as the HTBA Champion Racehorse, the four-year-old Godolphin home-bred and raced star racer won six group one races this season and has recently retired to stand at Kelvinside for a record first season stud fee of $121,000.
The HTBA Champion Broodmare Award was presented to connections of Circular, another blue-blood bred and owned horse by Godolphin.
By former shuttler and champion sire Street Cry, Circular has produced two stakes winners this season Cylinder (a dual group two stakes winner and runner-up to Shinzo in the Golden Slipper) and three-year-old Melbourne stakes winner Parsail.
Irish-bred Godolphin shuttler Harry Angel (Dark Angel) was awarded Champion First Season Sire, while Yarraman Park's Australian sire, I Am Invincible, was awarded HTBA champion sire.
The Invincible Spirit horse has been represented with 22 stakes winners and two group one winners (In Secret and Imperatriz) to date this season.
A fresh approach given by his Warwick Farm conditioner Matt Smith seemed to work wonders for versatile stayer True Marvel, the eight-year-old relishing going "over the sticks" when convincingly winning his maiden hurdle jumps race (3200 metres) at Hamilton, Victoria, last week.
The well-travelled distance hardy campaigner is next heading to Queensland to start in the coveted Brisbane staying feature, the Brisbane Cup over 3200 metres on Saturday.
Winner of eight races (and 11 placings) from 48 starts and earning $716,000, True Marvel is an imported French foaled son of Montjeu's Masked Marvel, a stallion which also raced in Australia for two stakes placings and was an unplaced 2013 Melbourne Cup competitor.
Prior to his hurdle win, True Marvel had not won since November 2021, that day winning the MRC Ladbrokes Jericho Cup Qualifier Handicap at Sandown over 3800 metres by 16 lengths, a winning distance record which still stands today for a Victorian race.
On the second day of The Championships during Sydney's autumn racing, True Marvel almost upstaged his more favoured rivals when finishing a close second (at cricket-score odds) to Explosive Jack in the $2 million Sydney Cup-G1 over 3200 metres.
