NEWS from the north western part of the state is that producers are watching the two weather changes this week extremely closely.
Some farmers have managed to get some crop in but are relying on rain to support mediocre moisture levels or to finish their sowing regime.
For this part of the world it is on the late side of most sowing windows but still not too late to have a viable year given some in crop rain.
I have heard some croppers around Walgett and north say they may not sow this year.
Many before me have offered their thoughts on stock prices so I don't want to repeat the obvious.
We do have to remember that the past two years have not been the best in relation to stock health.
It has been hard for producers to get and keep stock prime and the processing sector has had to rely more heavily on feedlot or supplementary fed stock to shore up supplies.
Staffing levels in these abattoirs have also contributed to lower throughput and a more competitive global market has also added pressure to meat sales.
It is probably a good reminder that supplementary feed options may become a part of everyday production, whether a good season or bad.
Most supplementary setups have been born out of feeding stock in dry years to meet kill specs or just turn off prime stock.
I think the past two years (unusually wet) have been just as challenging as the dry years and therefore, despite the excessive pasture feed, stock have still needed some sort of balance in their diets.
Even in a crop situation a hay rack, lick tub or even feed trough can compliment the fattening process.
As you drive onto most mixed farms now many have moved towards this method of shoring up their income.
Feeding has come a long way from ripping off the twine on a bag of oats and pouring onto a sheep pad.
My observation is the producers who use these supplementary tools tend to be able to both take advantages of holes in a market and have stock ready for a spike as well.
That's as important in a wet year as in the marginal ones.
