The Land
Home/Markets

Success in second half may hinge on the wait for rain | Stock Talk

By Peter O'Connor
June 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supplementary feed options may become a part of everyday production, whether a good season or bad.
Supplementary feed options may become a part of everyday production, whether a good season or bad.

NEWS from the north western part of the state is that producers are watching the two weather changes this week extremely closely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.