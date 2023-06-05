The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Long term study finds lethal control not putting dingo purity at risk

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 5 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dingo research called out in new findings
Dingo research called out in new findings

The emotive debate over whether Australia's wild canid should be conserved or culled is at the heart of two new research papers recently released, one claiming higher pure dingo DNA than first thought and the other saying that lethal control isn't putting dingo purity at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.