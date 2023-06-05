South west property sold prior to auction

PICTURESQUE South West Slopes property Wattle Grove has sold for an undisclosed price prior to auction.
Put to the market with price expectations of $2-$2.5 million, the 127 hectare (1324 acre) property was set to be auctioned by Webster Nolan Real Estate on June 20.
Wattle Grove is located five minutes from Nangus, 20 minutes from Gundagai, and 50 minutes from Wagga Wagga.
About 90 per cent of the productive country is arable and is ideally suited to cattle, sheep, cropping and lucerne.
The yellow and grey box country with scattered kurrajongs features fertile red and brown soils.
Wattle Grove has a sealed road frontage, power, a number of excellent house sites, and five dams.
Marketing was handled by David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
