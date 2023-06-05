Vale respected agency statesman Brian Rodwell

Long-time stock and station agent Brian Rodwell has died at the age of 90 years.
Mr Rodwell was a highly influential industry statesmen whose agency career spanned 74 years.
He was a champion of the stock and station profession and recognised for his integrity, self-awareness, courage, respect, empathy, and gratitude.
Inaugural Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) president and life member Dick Cameron, Willow Tree, said he had no better friend than Mr Rodwell.
"At a personal level he was not only a close friend, but he was a valued mentor and confidante," Mr Cameron said.
"Brian's contribution to ALPA was enormous and possibly unknown or largely forgotten by many.
"When ALPA was nothing more than an idea (in fact, it didn't even have a name), Brian threw himself behind the concept and he encouraged many others to do the same.
"His reputation and the power of his personality opened many doors which otherwise would have remained firmly closed.
"We travelled together across southern Australia gathering support for a national agents organisation, visiting industry figures well known to him.
"I seriously doubt whether, without Brian's endorsement of the concept, ALPA would have become a reality.
"If it had, it would certainly have taken much longer.
Mr Cameron said many took the view "if Brian Rodwell thinks this is a good idea, we should have a look at it".
"Brian remained a passionate participant in the industry right to the very end. I owe him much and I will miss him."
Mr Rodwell joined Gippsland and Northern at the age of 16 as a trainee at their Newmarket branch then moved to Dandenong where he was a trainee auctioneer and livestock salesman.
In 1957 he joined Australian Estates at Kyneton and commenced selling at Newmarket and country store sales. In 1964 he purchased King Sons and Ballantyne Pty Ltd with partner Colin Hill operating at Newmarket.
In 1970 the business was sold to Australian Estates and Mr Rodwell was appointed head country auctioneer, Manager Newmarket, livestock manager, operations manager and then director of Australian Estates Agency Division.
Following the takeover of Australian Estates by D.S.M. in 1981, Mr Rodwell left and started Rodwells and Co Pty Ltd which grew into a highly successful and formidable pastoral operation in livestock property and wool.
Following his retirement from Rodwells, he accepted a position with the Stock and Station Agents Association and in January 2004 he opened the Melbourne office.
A calling back into private agency in 2006 saw him join Everitt and Seeley followed by Alex Scott and Staff in 2009 before teaming up in 2015 with long term friend David Phelan and Simon Henderson with whom he had worked in 1993 at Rodwells and Co and other firms where he continued his career as a rural property specialist at Phelan and Henderson.
Mr Rodwell is survived by his wife Joan, son Simon and daughter-in-law Danielle.
