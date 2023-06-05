The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Farmers want competition reforms to tackle cost of living pressures

June 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers are calling on the government to implement competition reforms to help reduce the cost of living pressures. Picture: File
NSW Farmers are calling on the government to implement competition reforms to help reduce the cost of living pressures. Picture: File

The government must act now to implement competition reforms to help ease the enormous cost of living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.