'Drive to the prevailing road conditions', is advice best heeded when you leave the bitumen while travelling through the Corner Country.
Unlike the traffic in metropolitan areas, there will not be a constant hum along those dusty roads.
But if you have vehicle trouble, rest assured someone will come along within half an hour.
The gravelled roads, are at best, driven over with care - and they vary from smooth albeit powdered intersections to deep cuts and interminable passages of corrugated ruts.
'It is the journey, not the destination', has been oft quoted, but on many of those roads heading toward the Corner Country, it would be fairer to say - 'it's the destination, that is all that matters.'
And those destinations, upon arrival, make the journey all the more worthwhile, for you are in the heart of the country and where you are made welcome.
Our journey was a pilgrimage of sorts, an expedition long in the planning and waiting.
And like all things that come to those who wait, the pleasure of seeing the semi-arid country in great heart and the clear night sky made it memorable.
The European history in that area of Australia was something to be understood, but it was far better to recognise and respect the long habitation of the Aborigine.
In a country where nothing easy is on offer and where early European explorers died from exhaustion and starvation, many generations of Aborigine co-existed with the landscape and survived.
Our journey, as much as fulfilling personal ambitions, was also about taking time to understand the country and thus accept the limitations landscape place on all of our individual and collective aspirations.
We might hold title to land, with a proprietary interest but we can never own the landscape.
Once you leave the bitumen, the ephemeral beauty is beyond our grasp and may look harsh to a sensitive eye.
It would take a very good artist to capture the exquisite light on canvas, the undulating impressions, the movement of time.
Admittedly, we were driving through the land after a good season and the country and the stock were in good order.
But the variation in the colours and the ever changing patterns of landscape kept us intrigued.
During our journey, we were following in the tracks of those early European explorers Charles Sturt, and Burke and Wills.
On our way north we stopped overnight at White Cliffs, an beguiling place for those who have made it their home before driving onto Milparinka.
Once, and for a very short time Milparinka was a bustling gold mining town, and thus had many buildings of consequence built from the local sandstone.
Those that remain are now in the process of being restored and the little town is being developed, not as a 'dude ghost town', but as a living monument to those hardy Europeans who had made it their place in the semi-arid country.
Milparinka is also the stepping stone for a visit to Charles Sturt's Depot Glen, sited on Preservation Creek and which, in 1845, was a base camp for Sturt's expedition for six months.
In search of the mysterious 'inland sea', they were the first Europeans to enter that timeless land and were unable to leave due to extreme heat and drought.
Eventually, when it did rain, Sturt led his expedition across what is now known as Sturt's Stony Desert and to the edge of the Simpson Desert before being beaten by the endless horizon of rock and sand and turned back to Depot Glen.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Be mindful when visiting Depot Glen that you are on private land and respect both the waterhole and the grave of James Poole, second in command of the expedition, who died during the stay.
They are sacred places in our history.
We would cross Sturt's tracks later during our holiday.
Cameron Corner, where three states meet is an intriguing place, and where the exact position is noted by the marker placed just inside the Dingo Fence and which perpetuates the work done by surveyor John Cameron in 1880-82.
The next day we camped beside the Cullyamurra Waterhole and enjoyed both the silence and the amazing beauty of the Cooper Creek, where a sole Pelican patrolled the water near our campsite.
But our real destination was the Dig Tree, where we would learn more about the Victorian calamity of Burke and Wills, and to embrace the intensity of the landscape.
Desperate to be the first to prove a route north across the country, their success was afterwards and forever overshadowed by the tragedy of their deaths.
Sited on the Bulloo Bulloo Waterhole, two Coolibah trees had been carved, and for many years, the wrong tree was incorrectly identified as the Dig Tree.
Recent study now attributes the inscription blazed by William Brahe indicating the rations he had buried as being on the right tree.
Share your experience, but remember you have driven through private property and are on sacred country at that tree.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.