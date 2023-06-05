The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Firearm owners encouraged to ensure they are complying with laws

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 6 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are encouraging firearm owners to ensure compliance with the firearm legislation. Picture: File
Police are encouraging firearm owners to ensure compliance with the firearm legislation. Picture: File

Officers from the rural crime prevention team are calling on firearm owners to regularly check their firearms and ensure compliance with the firearm legislation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.