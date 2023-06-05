BIG supplies ready for market continue to keep a lid on the prices for both domestic and export lambs.
But the volume of lamb shipped to Australia's export markets is on the rise month-on-month and fiscal year to date.
Ben Emms, Elders Emms Mooney, Blayney, said the processors have plenty of lambs available to them at the moment and that's creating the softer market in the saleyards.
"Processors are all booked up a long way in advance with lambs going direct," he said.
"Junee abattoir is shut for maintenance at the moment and for the next two weeks.
"That will affect us locally as they are a significant player in our market."
Mr Emms didn't expect the market to lift in the near future as there are still plenty of lambs in the paddocks.
"The weather has been so mild up to this point it won't surprise me if we start to see some new season suckers coming through towards the end of July," he said.
"From a pricing perspective, it just depends how long those old season lambs run for as we head towards the end of winter.
"We might see a late winter supply gap, but right now there's plenty of lambs about to keep a lid on prices."
The plentiful supply of heavy lambs was backed up by May's lamb export figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry this week.
Australia shipped a total of 28,518 tonnes (shipped weight) of lamb during May. That was well above the April figure of 22,222t and the May 2022 volume of 26,691t.
The fiscal year to date figure was also well up on the previous year.
About 265,470t of lamb have been shipped overseas in the fiscal year to May, while for the same period last year, the figure was closer to 242,880t.
During the same period, NSW accounted for 75,455t of the total, which was about 6200t more than the year before.
The US remains a significant destination for Australian lamb even though there are reports of the demand beginning to cool as a result of the economic slowdown in America.
In the fiscal year to May, the US had taken about 61,255t of lamb: 32,877t chilled and 28,378t frozen.
Likewise, China continues its taste for Australian lamb with 54,536t shipped during the same period.
The Middle East market rounded out the top three destinations with a total of 39,470t in the fiscal year to May.
South Korea was also worth a notable mention, taking 23,387t of which 14,778t was frozen and 8609t was chilled lamb.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
