The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Peter Grant defied the odds with only cotton crop at Forbes

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
June 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam and Peter Grant, Forbes, in their cotton crop just before harvest at the end of last week. Picture by Karen Bailey.
Sam and Peter Grant, Forbes, in their cotton crop just before harvest at the end of last week. Picture by Karen Bailey.

When hughie sent down rain by the bucketload in Forbes last year, Peter Grant said he was the "only one crazy enough to put a tractor in the paddock", but his determination has paid off with the success of his first cotton crop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.