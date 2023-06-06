The Land
Forbes stud pig sale sells to $3200 top

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Sam Smith and Scott Reid, Forbes, buyer Shaun Dockrill, Pinedock Stud, Casino, Murray Reid, Forbes, and Andrew Taylor, Clarenbrook stud, Placid Hills, Qld. Picture: Supplied
Sam Smith and Scott Reid, Forbes, buyer Shaun Dockrill, Pinedock Stud, Casino, Murray Reid, Forbes, and Andrew Taylor, Clarenbrook stud, Placid Hills, Qld. Picture: Supplied

Agents reported good averages at the stud pig sale at Forbes on Thursday, where 44 of 50 pigs sold to a top price of $3200 and an average of $1084.

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

