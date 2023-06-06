Agents reported good averages at the stud pig sale at Forbes on Thursday, where 44 of 50 pigs sold to a top price of $3200 and an average of $1084.
The top-priced boar, the Landrace Punjab General N111, was offered by J & K Singh, Punjab Piggery, Bangalow.
Sired by Carmindin General LIT89 out of Punjab Alison LI427, the boar weighed 108kg at 145 days with an average daily gain of 744 grams.
Pubjab General was bought by Chris and Gwen Dockrill, Pinedock Pastoral, Casino, and was one of four Landrace boars offered in the sale that sold to an average price of $2150.
The sale also sold eight Large White boars to a $2300 top and $1650 average, one Hampshire boar for $1000, two Duroc boars which averaged $1350, and three Berkshire boars that sold to a $1000 top and an $833 average.
The sale also offered 21 Large White gilts which sold to a top of $1000 and a $788 average, eight Landrace gilts for a $1000 top and $794 average, one Hampshire gilt for $850 and two Berkshire gilts that averaged $1225.
Volume buyers included VM Kelly, Jerilderie, who purchased one Large White boar for $1400 and six Large White gilts to a top of $800, all of which were offered by Pinedock stud.
LA Haub bought one Landrace boar from Pinedock for $1500, two Large White gilts from Gumshire Stud, South Australia, for a $700 average, and two Landrace gilts, also offered by Gumshire, to average $750.
Murray Reid, VC Reid Smith, Forbes, said it was a good result with buyers coming from Queensland, Tamworth, Deniliquin and locally.
"We thought it might have been tough - and it was a little bit tougher than last year - but the average price wasn't too far behind last year really," he said.
"We got a bit of a surprise that we moved 99 per cent of the pigs considering the market at the moment."
VC Reid Smith conducted the sale with Scott Reid and Sam Smith as auctioneers.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
