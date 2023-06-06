There are four points to be aware off when breeding any livestock, but in Neil Lynch's case, with his Merino sheep, he enumerated them during the 93rd annual Merino ewe competition held in May 2023.
"The first is good genetics and you need to look at the genetics which suit you," he said.
"In my case, I'm so fortunate that I've got Steve Tozer with his Main Range Merinos beside me, so I probably get a little bit of a good idea about what Steve is doing and can follow his direction."
But it takes more than simply being able to access a forward thinking genetic pool.
The care of your livestock is ultimately the breeders responsibility, and if the management is not up to scratch, the best genetics in the world will not compensate for poor attention to livestock detail.
"The sheep are yours to look after, for their health and well being to ensure their productive potential is realised," he said.
"The past few years have been particularly hard on sheep on the Monaro, with worms presenting a big problem and the sheep have struggled with the amount of rain we've had."
And due to those very wet years, Mr Lynch pointed to feet issues along with the excess of pasture growth which made it difficult for young sheep in particular to reach their full growth rates.
"But those issues are in your care and it is up to you as the breeder to make sure your sheep are getting enough feed," he said.
"In my case, where the pastures are basically native grasses, it is a matter of applying superphosphate and letting the sub-clover spread across the paddocks.
"To me, the welfare of my sheep is a priority and I make sure they are well looked after."
And Mr Lynch further pointed to the presentation of your sheep, especially if you are entered in the Merino ewe competition, but also at shearing and sale time.
"Look after your sheep and be proud of them," he said.
Mr Lynch in partnership with his wife Vicki, presented 135 August '21-drop, June-shorn ewes in the competition, along with a draft of their ewe hoggets, during the 2023 Merino ewe competition.
They have been sourcing replacement rams from Main Range since 2015, two years after they purchased McCarthys.
Initially, they ran Merino wethers on their property, but when Mr Lynch retired they were in a position to follow their interest in breeding Merino sheep. They purchased a draft of five and half year Monaro-bred Merino ewes, and began selecting rams from Main Range.
Wool classing knowledge led to selecting neighbour for Merino ram source
When Neil and Vicki Lynch, began to breed Merino sheep on their property McCarthys, near Berridale, their choice of Merino genetics rested entirely on Mr Lynch's intimate knowledge of the wool grown on the sheep bred by Greg and Steve Tozer, Main Range, Berridale.
The selection of rams from their neighbour was more than just a matter of convenience; he was very impressed with the style and weight of the fleeces.
Mr Lynch had a long career in the wool industry, from when he was a shearer and later as a wool classer, before working for a Cooma-based wool broker.
He gained his certificate in 1970 and one of the sheds in which he classed the wool was at Main Range.
And when he retired from fulltime employment, he was able to concentrate on lifting the standard of the Merino flock, which had been a lifelong ambition.
Taking part in the Monaro-based Berridale Merino ewe competition was important for Mr Lynch in supporting his aim.
"We entered the competition in 2017," he said.
"It was always something I had been following but it seemed a great way to become involved with fellow breeders.
"I could see the benefits of listening to judges comments and the other breeders. They have got so much to offer and it just made sense.
"It has made us more passionate about the possibilities of Merino."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.