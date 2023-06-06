The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Success with Merino ewes on the Monaro| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with his June-shorn, Main Range-blood maiden ewes, winners of the 93rd Berridale Merino ewe competition. He ascribes his success to good genetics and good animal health managemnt.
Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with his June-shorn, Main Range-blood maiden ewes, winners of the 93rd Berridale Merino ewe competition. He ascribes his success to good genetics and good animal health managemnt.

There are four points to be aware off when breeding any livestock, but in Neil Lynch's case, with his Merino sheep, he enumerated them during the 93rd annual Merino ewe competition held in May 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.