The Land

National Farmers Federation conference to explore new opportunities for farmers

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABARES and NFF have a stated goal of raising Australia's total agricultural output to $100 billion by the end of the decade. Picture by Shutterstock
ABARES and NFF have a stated goal of raising Australia's total agricultural output to $100 billion by the end of the decade. Picture by Shutterstock

National Farmer's Federation's (NFF) 2023 conference will focus on what new trade opportunities mean for Australian farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.