More than 500 people have signed up to participate in AgriFutures Australia's 'carbon conversations' tour, where they'll have the chance to share bold ideas and practical solutions.
It's all about finding ways to reduce our carbon footprint.
The national greenhouse gas inventory's most recent figures show that agriculture's emissions have increased by more than three percent, due to the continuing recovery from drought driving increases in livestock numbers and crop production.
AgriFutures Australia is on the hunt for practical solutions and fresh ideas to reverse this trend when it kicks off its national carbon conversation tour on June 19 (beginning in Hobart).
John Harvey, managing director of AgriFutures said he's looking forward to listening to the wisdom of farmers.
"We want to better understand the role we can play in helping Australia transition to a net zero future. This is not a forum for AgriFutures to speak about the challenges being faced or present solutions; we want to listen and gather information to help understand the issues being faced and the solutions already being implemented," Mr Harvey said.
Mr Harvey, who is hosting the conference with AgriFutures chair Cathy McGowan, said it's crucial to know the full range of issues and solutions currently being discussed in the carbon space.
He said it's clear people are extremely passionate about carbon, as they received more than 500 sign-ups in just 48 hours.
"We can see this by the overwhelming response to carbon conversations that people want to talk, listen and understand strategies that can be implemented by government, businesses, SMEs and the agricultural sector."
"We'll be providing feedback to every participant of the carbon conversations about topics discussed and hope that through the conversations, AgriFutures Australia uncovers a unique solution to assisting Australia reach a net zero future.
Some of the topics to be discussed includes growing renewables, increasing electrification, energy efficiency, and how to develop a carbon capture, utilisation and storage industry.
The tour will be in Sydney on June 27; for interstate dates check the schedule here.
