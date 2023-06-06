The Land
The hunt is on for practical solutions to reduce our carbon footprint

By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 6 2023 - 3:00pm
John Harvey, managing director AgriFutures Australia will host the "carbon conversation" with Cathy McGowan, chair AgriFutures Australia. Picture: Supplied
More than 500 people have signed up to participate in AgriFutures Australia's 'carbon conversations' tour, where they'll have the chance to share bold ideas and practical solutions.

