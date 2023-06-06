The Land

New weed control option described as 'game changer'

June 6 2023 - 7:00pm
"I think it's an absolute game changer for Australian growers to have this product now available under an APVMA-approved label extension because fence lines and non-cropped areas are a major source of infestation of multiple resistance." Dr Peter Boutsalis on a new approval for the herbicide Esplanade.
A new approval for the herbicide Esplanade will allow it to be used in expanded areas, including farm fence lines, infrastructure and rangelands where grazing occurs.

