New weed control option described as 'game changer'

A new approval for the herbicide Esplanade will allow it to be used in expanded areas, including farm fence lines, infrastructure and rangelands where grazing occurs.
The herbicide contains a new mode of action that has a low use rate and a long residual of six to eight months control.
It is envisioned the approval from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority will help control damaging weeds like ryegrass.
Envu segment business manager Paul Crack said the approval was a natural extension for Esplanade, which already has a broad spectrum of grass and broadleaf weeds on the label.
"We launched Esplanade herbicide in Australia in 2020, primarily for long-term residual weed control in rail corridors and industrial sites, especially where resistance was a concern," he said.
"This was really significant because the low use rates we're able to achieve with Esplanade in comparison to some other products really increased efficiencies from both a user and logistics point of view.
"It was a really big step up for users, and the new mode of action helped to combat resistance that they're experiencing in a lot of those situations from long-term chemical use."
The new mode of action has now been introduced into the range and pasture market in Australia.
"Previously we had no maximum residue limits set, which identify the amount of pesticide residue that is expected to remain on food products when a pesticide is used according to label directions, as there were no residue studies completed to support the use of Esplanade in a situation where livestock may graze" Mr Crack said.
"But, residue studies have now been completed and MRL's established for the active ingredient indaziflam and these were recently approved by the APVMA, so now farmers can apply it on a farm fence line for example, where stock might graze and potentially eat vegetation that's had Esplanade applied to it."
University of Adelaide and Plant Science Consulting's Peter Boutsalis has done trials with Esplanade, and is excited by what he's seen.
"In my testing experience, I have found Esplanade to be an excellent residual herbicide to control all types of multiple resistant ryegrass populations," Dr Boutsalis said.
"We've trialed Esplanade against all our monster multiple resistant ryegrass populations and not one plant has got through that. Being Group 29, it's a unique mode of action, and any type of complex resistance that exists out there in ryegrass is being controlled with Esplanade.
"I think it's an absolute game changer for Australian growers to have this product now available under an APVMA-approved label extension because fence lines and non-cropped areas are a major source of infestation of multiple resistance. To have a new mode of action that controls these resistant weeds is very timely."
