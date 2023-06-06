The Land

Growers rush to complete seeding ahead of forecast widespread rain

June 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growers have been burning the midnight oil spreading urea and completing seeding operations in front of what's forecast. Picture via Shutterstock
Growers have been burning the midnight oil spreading urea and completing seeding operations in front of what's forecast. Picture via Shutterstock

They say "rain makes grain", and this is certainly going to be the case this week, with widespread falls forecast to occur in most grain-growing regions around Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.