They say "rain makes grain", and this is certainly going to be the case this week, with widespread falls forecast to occur in most grain-growing regions around Australia.
Unfortunately, there's always a loser for every winner and the forecast, as it stands currently, is leaving growers in north east NSW and Queensland with little to smile about.
Growers in central and southern NSW, as well as Victoria, have been burning the midnight oil spreading urea and completing seeding operations in front of what's forecast.
With patchy germination on little in-crop rainfall so far, hopefully, soil temperatures remain warm enough to get everything up and even out.
Markets, of course, have been watching the dry weather we have experienced over April and May and have been reacting accordingly. It's got to be said, however, that it hasn't been the dryness per se that's seen basis firm, but more the resultant selling behaviour by growers.
In a general sense, the drier it gets, the less selling we see - regardless of the amount of stock still available to the market, and with back-to-back record production years, grain stocks still remain high on the east coast - especially as the bulk export pace is slowing.
June sees us only a month away from the start of the northern hemisphere harvest, so it also becomes a tricky month to get sales on from out of Australia.
There are lots of advantages to living "down under", but the distance from bulk export markets in Europe and the Middle East ain't one of them - canola into Europe and barley into Saudi Arabia are good examples of this.
There has been a reduction in planted canola hectares in Australia in 2023, based on both a dry seasonal forecast and the dramatic drop we've seen in canola prices at the farm gate. Increased oilseed plantings globally in 2022, and a reduction in demand for Australian canola, have both resulted in this drop.
Growers still holding old crop canola are "picking the eyes" out of the market by only engaging when there's a slight rally.
It seems there is still quite a bit of stock in grower ownership, so watch this space in old crop markets. Conversely, barley plantings have increased this year based on the dry forecast.
Barley is seen as a "low-risk" option due to its lower cost of production and earlier maturing characteristics.
There is also hope in the longer term that trade sanctions on China will be lifted, meaning barley is more in demand.
Old crop barley stocks seem to be of mixed quality on-farm, with plenty of BAR1/BAR2. The domestic market is working its way through these stocks currently whilst bulk demand is still lagging without China's influence.
There is a long way to go during the 2023 season.
A drier trend is still expected for the latter part of this year.
Hopefully, June rainfall will see soil moisture fill to the point that only minimal rainfall is required to get a crop over the line.
