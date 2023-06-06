THIS is not another story about the cheaper cattle market.
There's been plenty of market commentary about the softening trends recently.
That's why it was a surprise when a significant number of the store cattle sales across NSW were dearer at the end of last week.
Even the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, which includes prime cattle, was a tad stronger.
Agents attributed the dearer trend at the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday to the sniff of rain.
Forecasters promised substantial rainfall totals were on the way across much of inland NSW.
It was a similar scenario at Dubbo's store sale, although a quality line of station-bred cattle did entice the buyers to pay that extra bit more to secure the top genetics.
Further south, agents reported, with some surprise, the dearer trend at sales such as Wodonga and a firm trend at Gundagai weaner sale.
Wodonga agent Will Jennings said they had been gearing up for another cheaper market but that was not the case compared with other recent sales.
IT WAS the end of an era at PT Lord, Dakin and Associates in Dubbo last Friday - although I'm told that, other than the name, not much will change.
The team kicked off the lamb sale on Monday under the new trading name of AWN Lord.
That's because they have joined forces with AWN Rural.
The company thanked their loyal clients who have contributed to the success and growth of PT Lord, Dakin and Associates during the past 35 years.
AWN Lord agents said they will continue to trade as normal, with the same friendly and experienced team continuing on under the new banner.
MICHAEL Corcoran has taken over the role of general manager of McCulloch Agencies.
He steps into the role previously held by Ciaran O'Gorman for the past three years.
Born and bred in the cold country of Glen Innes and completing his schooling in Armidale, Michael has strong ties throughout the New England.
Michael also comes from a family of agents and a private family stock and station agency.
Michael has worked alongside numerous private and corporate agribusinesses, honing skills in management, operations, logistics, supply chain, sales, and business development.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
