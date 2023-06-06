The Land
By Karen Bailey
June 7 2023 - 6:30am
Forbes Livestock agents Tim Mackay and Jake Grace had plenty to smile about when their clients, Brad and Debbie Smith, Fifield, sold 317kg Angus steers for $1145 to buyers on AuctionsPlus at Forbes last Friday. Photo: Karen Bailey
THIS is not another story about the cheaper cattle market.

Karen Bailey

