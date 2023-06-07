Danny White's sprawling outback station north of Bourke is a favourite among bird watchers.
The White's are also hoping Tarwoona Downs, 16km from Enngonia and under an hour from the NSW/Queensland border, is well liked by fellow graziers as it is for sale for $5.9 million.
At that price, the station's 12,603 hectare (31,143 acre) lease country is on the market for around $190 per acre.
The family has been grazing sheep and cattle across their Western Lands lease for 60 years.
Even with a 333mm annual average rainfall, Mr White said it didn't take too much rain "for the property to come to life".
"Although, the best view is the incredible sunrises and sunsets from the bull bar on the ute."
He said Tarwoona Downs boasts a combination of open plains and sheltered timbered grazing of Myall, Mulga, and Gidgee, and is spread across a combination of red sandy loams with grey, brown and red soils.
"In summer, it is native pasture, and in winter, it is herbage, providing an enviable balance over the year, " Mr White said.
There are also healthy populations of wild goats on the property which might attract a potential buyer looking to an extra income stream.
Tarwoona Downs has also operated a self-catering guesthouse which is highlighted by twitchers and hikers.
The station is home to many native species including the Hall's Babbler and Australian Bustard, or bush turkey but it is the sheer number of different species rather than their rarity which attracts bird watchers to the scrub country.
The Hall's Babbler was only discovered as a new species about the same time the Whites arrived at Tarwoona.
Agents from LAWD say Tarwoona Downs, 116km north of Bourke, was an opportunity to secure a proven grazing enterprise with a history of outstanding management.
They said buyers had already been showing interest in the sale.
The station has been jointly listed by LAWD and GPS Rural, and they say it has been presented in "excellent condition" given the precision management regime implemented by Mr White.
"Danny is renowned for his conservative management practices, and ability to maintain good ground cover across the holding," LAWD director Tim Corcoran said.
"This good management has been matched with a number of good seasons,:" he said.
The property supports a 5000-head, self-replacing flock of Pooginook Merino ewes as well as 70 Santa Gertrudis cows and calves, plus opportunistic cattle agistment of up to 500 head.
"As a result of the large-scale nature of the property, and access to reliable water through the artesian bore, the holding has already received strong interest from families and agribusinesses looking to expand their grazing operations," Mr Corcoran said.
Tarwoona Downs has almost 14km of frontage to Irrara Creek.
A naturally pressured artesian bore system feeds into a system of tanks, head tanks and articulated troughs, to ensure a reliable water supply.
The property boasts a healthy sward of mitchell, buffel, and blue grass.
Improvements includes a four-stand shearing shed and yards, cattle yards, and machinery sheds.
There is a four-bedroom and other quarters.
The station is said to receive a good mobile phone coverage.
For more information contact Tim Corcoran on 0407 893935, David Amor on 0459 587574 or George Skuthorp on 0497 806 964.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
