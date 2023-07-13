Balanced Angus bulls and females on offer from Gilmandyke

A total of 240 first-rate Angus cattle will be offered at the Gilmandyke Spring Bull Sale on Friday, August 24, from 1pm, at Kangaroobie, near Orange, NSW. Picture supplied

Close to 20 years of commercially focussed Angus breeding will be brought to the fore at the Gilmandyke Spring Bull Sale on Friday, August 24, from 1pm, at Kangaroobie, 13km from Orange, in New South Wales.

Gilmandyke's general manager Wade Peatman said the stud's 15th annual sale catalogue consists of 120 bulls, 20 stud heifers, and 100 pregnancy-tested-in-calf commercial females.

"Phenotypically, this is the most even draft we've put together. We'll be offering 40 more bulls than last year," Mr Peatman said.

"We also place great emphasis on the females in our herd. We've always offered commercial females as we believe bulls are only half of the equation and the sale gives us an opportunity to share our genetics in another way. The great results from our ET programs have led us to offering a selection of our stud females for the first time at the sale this year," he said.

Dunoon Prime Minister and Lawsons Rockey will be well represented at the sale with large runs of sons by each being offered. In addition, the first sons of Sterling Pacific and Gilmandyke Revolution, a home-bred bull used heavily in the Gilmandyke commercial herd, will be offered.

Mr Peatman said the sale has built up a strong following among seedstock and commercial producers within the Central West NSW region, with bulls and females having also previously been sold into Queensland and northern NSW.

"The ongoing use of these bulls in our commercial herd, backed up by the data being produced, is hopefully inspiring confidence among prospective buyers for the sale. We achieved an amazing result at the 2022 sale with the average jumping close to 30 per cent on 2021. I think these showed we have great backing for our program."

All 83 bulls sold at the 2022 sale, with a stud record top price of $55,000 achieved, for a stud best average of $19,675.

The sale team will be on show during Southern Beef Week when Gilmandyke holds its open day on July 27.

"We also welcome inspections, via appointment. All lots are usually penned for viewing by 9am on sale day."

FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH

The Gilmandyke herd was established in the early 1970s with Murray Greys by Belinda Bateman and her late husband Edmund.

The business is spread across five holdings in Central West NSW, with the main block, Kangaroobie, being the home of the stud enterprise.



The business also involves a large commercial breeding operation in which 2500 cows are run in conjunction with the stud on Kangaroobie as well as other holdings at Molong, Rockley and Harden, where grain and oilseed production is also undertaken.

Gilmandyke aims to produce a sustainable, profitable Angus article while optimising efficiency without compromising on phenotype. Picture supplied

The Batemans purchased their original block in Rockley in 1971, while Kangaroobie was added in 1993. Kangaroobie was initially 1012ha but has expanded over the years to encompass 3440ha of country. The five properties combined total close to 7689ha.

Mr Peatman said the business shifted from producing Murray Greys to black cattle commercially 20 years ago.

"The stud was originally founded to produce top Angus genetics for the commercial herd and has now grown to where we are able to sell those genetics to our valued clients.



"The commercial value of the Angus is second to none. The breed also perfectly fit the bill for creating a self-replacing herd in our climate, with easy maintenance, high fertility cows, that produce calves that grow out well and are easy to market."

Mr Peatman said across the business their goal is to produce a sustainable, profitable Angus article while optimising efficiency without compromising on phenotype with what they're trying to achieve.

"A commercial focus is our number one priority as we want to make sure that our bulls are going to perform in our own operations and those of our clients."

He said this year's sale includes a big run of bulls with high intramuscular fat.

"We've been particular in selecting bulls to put IMF into the herd without compromising phenotype as we need to produce steers that are desirable to feedlots."

The bloodlines in the Gilmandyke herd are consistently diversified, and genomic data is recorded on every calf that is born.

All stud animals are independently assessed for structure.

To ensure they're staying on the right track, Mr Peatman entered two teams of steers in the 2022 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.

"Our two teams placed ninth and 35th out of 146 teams in total. It was a really pleasing result considering we were going up against teams of crossbred animals."

Large-scale ET programs are ongoing at Gilmandyke.

"We're getting animals out of those programs that are really performing across the herd."

Those who're unable to attend the Gilmandyke sale can bid online via the AuctionsPlus platform.

The sale catalogue will be on the Gilmandyke and AuctionsPlus websites by mid-July. Mr Peatman can also mail out hard copy catalogues upon request.

For enquiries contact Bowyer & Livermore sale agent Todd Clements on 0429 070 225, or Gilmandyke stud manager Peter McNamara on 0488 453 255.