An Englishman now living in Lockhart has had his life story turned into a book by a publisher in his home country.
Robin Reed was born into a loveless relationship and never knew his father.
By the age of four he was in an orphanage, which became his normal existence until the age of 11.
He was sent to Thrisk in Yorkshire to live with, at first, his sister and grandfather, but when it broke down he moved in with his mother and stepfather.
Reed described in his book I Thought They Spoke English that life was without any feeling of being part of a family. He was left to his own devices, be it with schooling, sports or other interests.
By the age of 15, he was itching to get away and left in 1964 as part of the Big Brother Movement, an Australian organisation supporting young people to become leaders.
After weeks at sea, Reed sent a letter back to his family, to tell them he had arrived in Australia and hadn't left to join the air force like they first thought.
"I started off many years ago just writing things down to let my kids know where I came from and what I did and then it just escalated and it became a book," Reed said.
"I sent the manuscript to a publisher in London and they seemed to like it.
"Basically it is a memoir, but it's been jazzed up a little bit to make it more readable. The bottom line is it is my life story up to a certain point."
After his arrival in Australia, Reed was began working with sheep and cattle at Lanyon Station, near Tharwa, outside of Canberra, before the start of a long career in the Australian Army.
"I worked there for four years and actually loved the place. I married one of the girls and we're still married to this day," he said.
"I was then conscripted and did 12 months in Vietnam, and then joined the Australian Army.
"I did 20 years in the Australian Army and then I did 20 years working in timber mills."
Four years ago, Reed received a terminal cancer diagnosis and decided to move to Lockhart, where his son also lives, to ensure he could spend more time with his family. He also has daughters in Wodonga and Goulburn.
"A lot of people I know have read it, including people in the UK and England, and have had no bad comments at all, only great comments saying it's a great read," Reed said.
"One bloke even said it should be a film."
