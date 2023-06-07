More than sixty farmers who partner with carbon farming company, Climate Friendly, are voluntarily releasing important data to prove the success of their projects.
The voluntary release of information comes as the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) publishes Carbon Estimation Area (CEA) boundary data.
While increased data transparency and implementation of all recommendations of the Independent Review of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) has been welcomed, these farmers claim releasing boundary data alone is not enough to measure a project's impact.
Skye Glenday, co-CEO of Climate Friendly, said farmers deserve to have their projects accurately assessed.
"The CEA boundary data can't tell you much. It is like having one piece of a thousand-piece jigsaw," Ms Glenday said.
"Laying a boundary snapshot over a publicly available satellite image will lead to overly simplistic analysis, for example by trying to calculate the height of a tree from a shadow, instead of using high precision Lidar. It risks wrongly underestimating the achievements of carbon farming projects."
"To measure impact you need access to billions of pixels of spatial data, validated with high precision drone and field data, and integrated with land management and livestock information covering the 10-plus years before and throughout a 25 year project life."
The information being released by farmers includes their project's rules, when forest regeneration began, key modelling parameters and the geospatial and land management data used to assess eligibility and monitor carbon drawdown.
Michael Marshman, a grazier from Bourke, said he's proud of what he's achieving as a carbon farmer.
"I'm releasing this data because I'm concerned misinformation around carbon farming could undermine a critical national effort to draw down CO2 at a time when the threat of climate change demands urgent action," Mr Marshman said.
"Regenerating our land is an enormous privilege and something we take seriously. A national data sharing platform is urgently needed to avoid confusion about the impacts of carbon farming," Sasha Treloar, a cattle farmer from south-west Queensland said.
Ms Glenday said until there's access to reliable and common data, parties will continue to reach different conclusions about the effectiveness of carbon farming projects.
"The Federal Budget had allocated well over $100 Million for data collection and coordination across different agencies and portfolios. It's vital this funding is consolidated to establish a national environmental information platform," Ms Glenday said.
"Until then a growing number of our carbon farming partners are committed to providing as much transparency as possible to help stakeholders and the public make a better assessment of their project achievements."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.