The Land
Home/Studstock

Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show and Sale gallery

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
June 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 62nd Dubbo National Hereford Show and Sale was held on Tuesday. There were 29 studs competing across 12 classes before 82 bulls and nine females went under the hammer in the afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.