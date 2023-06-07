Homicide detectives have charged two men after an investigation into the murder of a man at Wellington, two years ago.
Emergency services were called to a Wellington property around 3.30am on August 2, 2021 following reports of a shooting.
On arrival, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western found a 67-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later. Police have identified the man as Paul Jacques.
Local police commenced inquiries before detectives attached to State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Clavert.
Following extensive inquiries, on May 29, 2023, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested a 20-year-old man.
He was charged him with murder and assault with intent rob while armed with dangerous weapon.
The man was remanded in custody and appeared before Dubbo Local Court on May 30, to reappear before the same court on Thursday 27 July 2023.
Following further inquiries, around 12.20pm today (June 7), strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast, where they arrested a 21-year-old man.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent rob while armed with dangerous weapon to appear before Dubbo Local Court on July 27.
