Dunedoo store sale yearling steers sell to a top of $1380

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
June 11 2023 - 9:11am
Milling Stuart agent Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, with Ian Stevenson, Pilca Butta, Coolah, who sold Hereford steers to a top of $1340 a head at the Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday last week. Picture by Elka Devney.
Milling Stuart agent Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, with Ian Stevenson, Pilca Butta, Coolah, who sold Hereford steers to a top of $1340 a head at the Dunedoo store sale on Wednesday last week. Picture by Elka Devney.

THE ball was in the buyer's court at Dunedoo's store sale on Wednesday last week where yearling steers sold to $1380 a head and cows with calves topped at $1840.

