THE ball was in the buyer's court at Dunedoo's store sale on Wednesday last week where yearling steers sold to $1380 a head and cows with calves topped at $1840.
A total of 1000 head was yarded.
While vendors were from the local area, the sale attracted buyers from Victoria and South Australia as well as Nyngan and Dunedoo.
Milling Stuart agent, Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, said it was a buyer's market and no different to what sales have seen elsewhere.
"Our area is dry heading into winter and people have plenty of stock," he said.
"Compared to last month, the heifers and steers were firm to $50 cheaper with pregnancy-test-in-calf cows $50 to $100 cheaper."
While the quality of the offering was high, a standout of the sale for Mr Stuart was 22 Hereford steers, 400 kilograms, sold by Ian Stevenson, Pilca Butta Partnership, Coolah, for $1340 to an undisclosed buyer through Elders Yea.
Weaner steers sold from $450 to a top of $970, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $410 to $750.
Yearling steers sold from $900 to $1340.
Cows with calves sold for $1840 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $600 to $1040.
Cobbora View, Dunedoo, sold 27 Angus weaner steers for a top of $970.
Lockerbie Partnership, Dunedoo, sold six Angus PTIC cows for a top of $1040.
GL and MJ Moorhouse, Dunedoo, sold nine Angus cows with calves for a top of $1840 to Wattlegrover Partnership, Dunedoo.
D Saxelby, Mendooran, sold 50 Angus steers with Narranmore Angus blood for a $1043.06 average.
Craokewell, Coolah, sold 20 Santa Gertrudis and Charolais-cross mixed weaner steers for a $607.50 average.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart, Dunedoo, and AWN Lord, Dubbo.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
