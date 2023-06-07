A man has died in hospital, weeks after being critically injured in a crash at Grafton.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Mary and Bacon Streets at Grafton, early on Tuesday, April 18 after reports of a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and sedan.
The rider of the motorcycle - a 38-year-old man - was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.
The driver of the sedan was taken to Grafton Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
The motorcycle rider died at Grafton Base Hospital on Friday, June 2, police said in a statement.
A brief will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
