The Land
Home/Beef

Dubbo National Poll Hereford show sees Grathlyn most successful

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn Pastoral Company, Hargraves, with Nutrien Stud Stock Dubbo agent John Settree. Mr Rayner was awarded the most successful exhibitor and also won the prestigious president's shield.
Andrew Rayner, Grathlyn Pastoral Company, Hargraves, with Nutrien Stud Stock Dubbo agent John Settree. Mr Rayner was awarded the most successful exhibitor and also won the prestigious president's shield.

Grathlyn Pastoral Company, Hargraves, took home a string of awards at the Dubbo National Poll Hereford show on Tuesday, with the stud also selling the top-priced female and the second top-priced bull in the sale that afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.