Grathlyn Pastoral Company, Hargraves, took home a string of awards at the Dubbo National Poll Hereford show on Tuesday, with the stud also selling the top-priced female and the second top-priced bull in the sale that afternoon.
The stud was recognised as the most successful exhibitor and won the president's shield, which was awarded to the best lineup of three bulls.
Judge Alistair Day, Allendale, Bordertown, SA, said the presidents shield was a prestigious class.
"The team that won, they were great," he said.
"They had a lot of weight for age and soundness, carcase, and stud quality about them.
"Winning the president's shield was massive because you can bring one bull in and maybe win champion but to bring three that have probably all figured highly in their classes and actually have the best three bulls at Dubbo, not just one, is big."
Grathlyn Serenity S058 was the reserve champion junior bull and made the second top price in the sale, bought by Pat and Kerrie Bredhauer, Lambert Pastoral Company, Charleville, Qld, for $28,000.
The reserve champion intermediate bull, Grathlyn Santa Monica S006, sold for $15,000, while the reserve junior champion female, Grathlyn Queenie T018, made $4000.
The results come as stud co-principle Andrew Rayner steps down from the Dubbo National Poll Hereford show and sale chairman role after 13 years.
READ MORE:
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.