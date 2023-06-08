The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

A goat extension officer will help drive the industry forward

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The goat industry in Western NSW will benefit from the arrival of a goat extension officer who will help drive the industry forward. Picture: File
The goat industry in Western NSW will benefit from the arrival of a goat extension officer who will help drive the industry forward. Picture: File

Goat producers in Western NSW and the industry have received a major boost following the appointment of a dedicated goat extension officer through the "going ahead with goats" project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.