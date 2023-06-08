The Land

First generation Tassie farmer wins the Corteva Agriscience young grower award

June 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Arvier (right) wins young grower of 2023 award, presented by Corteva Agriscience Horticulture's Nick Koch. Picture: Supplied
Robert Arvier (right) wins young grower of 2023 award, presented by Corteva Agriscience Horticulture's Nick Koch. Picture: Supplied

A first-generation farmer from Tasmania, who got a foothold in horticulture through the generosity of a neighbour, has claimed the 2023 Corteva Agriscience young grower of the year at the horticulture awards for excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.