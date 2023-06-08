More than 90 exhibits entered the show ring at the Dubbo National Poll Hereford Show on Tuesday, where a stud in their second year showing at the event took out the grand champion sash.
In total, four junior females, five senior females, 31 junior bulls, 27 intermediate bulls and 24 senior bulls were paraded before judge Alistair Day, Allendale, Bordertown, South Australia.
The grand champion bull was awarded to the 22-month-old Valley View Sandman S030, Valley View Poll Hereford, Warialda, and the 19-month-old Llandillo Tigeress S160, Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon, won grand champion female.
In the female judging, Llandillo Poll Herefords had a clean sweep winning both junior and senior champion with Llandillo Diana T46 and Llandillo Tigeress S160 respectively.
Grathlyn Pastoral Company, Hargraves, was awarded reserve junior champion with the eight-month-old exhibit Grathlyn Queentie T018, and 33-month-old Grathlyn Careless R011 named as reserve senior champion.
Mr Day selected Llandillo Tigeress, by Llandillo Powershift and pregnancy tested in calf to Llandillo Soldier S42, as his overall grand champion female, describing her as a top of the line heifer.
"She was a well balanced female..structurally sound...with a good hindquarter.. and a beautiful strong top," he said.
The bull judging followed with 710 kilogram, 16-month-old LH Wagerer T023 exhibited by Ross Lee, Leeway Herefords, Ootha, sashed junior champion bull.
Reserve junior champion bull was awarded to, 910kg, 27-month-old Grathlyn Serenity S058, Grathlyn Pastoral Company.
Intermediate and grand champion bull was won by Valley View Sandman S030.
The 934kg son of Injemira Anzac H006 M187 was also the top priced bull of the sale later that day which Mr Day said was a clear winner.
"He was a complete and classy looking bull of high quality and structure with good fertility," he said.
"The bull had structural soundness, good hip to pin hindquarter and paraded well."
Vendor Paul Durkin said the bull was out of Tycolah Countess, a female bought from Tycolah Poll Herefords, Barraba, and had been sashed as grand champion Hereford bull at Warialda Show during his ring debut.
"My heart didn't beat for a while out there," he said.
"I didn't expect him to win grand champion bull so I am very happy with the results."
Grathlyn Pastoral Company's 882kg, 22-month-old Grathlyn Santa Monica S006 was awarded reserve intermediate champion bull.
After winning the junior and senior female champions, Llandillo Poll Herefords hit a trifecta when 880kg, 27-month-old Llandillo Soldier S42 was shashed senior champion bull.
Reserve senior champion bull went to 1048kg, 26-month-old Thornleigh Mayfair S157, exhibited by PB Monie, Little Plain.
The President's Shield, awarded to the best group of three bulls bred by one exhibitor, was won by Grathlyn, Grathlyn Pastoral Company.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
