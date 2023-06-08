Residents in some Victorian regional towns are being warned to prepare for flooding after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this week.
Since 9am on June 7 rainfall totals above 100 mm have been observed in the at-risk catchments, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Flood warnings have been issued in Victoria for the Goulburn River, Seven and Castle Creeks, the Kiewa River, King River and Ovens River.
The King River has reached the major flood level at Chestnut in Victoria's high country on June 8.
Residents there are being told to move to higher ground with flooding above floor level possible.
The town could be impacted by major flooding similar to the 1974 level between 11am and 5pm on June 8, the warning message said.
In Victoria's north, moderate flooding is expected at Euroa and Strathbogie, and Taggerty in central Victoria.
And further rain during the day could lead to more river level rises.
In Tasmania's north initial minor flood warnings have been issued for the North Esk River at Launceston and the Lower Mersey River, south of Devonport.
Emergency services are warning residents to never walk, ride or drive through floodwater.
Communities can stay up to date with weather warnings at bom.gov.au/australia/warnings
It follows severe weather warnings on June 7 as rain and winds lashed Australia's south-east.
The Bureau had issued an initial flood watch on June 7 for parts of Victoria and Tasmania due to the heavy rain forecast.
It put on alert northern Victoria and the greater Melbourne area, and Tasmania's north west, north, and north east catchments.
BOM senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the cold front sweeping across south-east Australia was bringing heavier rain than other recent weather systems due to tropical moisture.
The front was expected to move through Canberra on the morning of June 8 and on to Sydney.
It's a wet start to a winter that's predicted to be drier and warmer than usual.
On June 6, BOM elevated Australia to an El Nino "alert" meaning the country has a 70 per cent chance of El Nino forming this year.
An El Nino could reduce rainfall for eastern Australia and bring warmer daytime temperatures for most of southern Australia, extreme heat and bushfire danger in south-eastern Australia.
It could also bring increased frost risk, decreased alpine snow depths, a later start to the northern wet season and reduced tropical cyclone numbers.
