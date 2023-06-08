The Land

Flood warnings issued after heavy rain in Australia's south-east

Anna McGuinness
By Anna McGuinness
June 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in some Victorian regional towns are being warned to prepare for flooding after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna McGuinness

Anna McGuinness

Breaking News National Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.