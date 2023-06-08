INCREASED buying activity on heifers pushed prices higher to a top of $1110 a head at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga on Thursday.
Rain reduced the yarding to a total of 1091 cattle offered mostly consisting of black steers, which Corcoran Parker agent Leigh McEvoy said was a mix of good quality and plainer types.
"The feature lines of steers sold relatively well," he said.
"The steers market was on par with recent sales. The heifer portion sold to a dearer trend with a more active field of buyers."
Steers weighing less than 330kg typically sold for $500 to $1110 while heavier steers made $820 to $1510.
Heifers less than 330kg typically sold for $400 to $1100 and heavier heifers made $600 to $1260.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made $600 to $1260 and PTIC cows sold for $1080.
Cows and calves sold for $1320 to $1900.
A feature line of the sale was from Minto Pastoral Co, Hay, who sold 50 Angus steers, 387kg, with Lawson and Kelly Angus blood for $1390. The same vendor sold 150 Angus steers, 350kg, for $1210 and another 105, 310kg, for $1110.
The top-priced steers were a pen of 10 Angus steers, 464kg, from J and J Garland, Indigo Valley, sold for $1510.
A single black baldy, 540kg, from G Waters, Tooma, sold for $1480. The same vendor sold 12 Hereford steers, 436kg, for $1395.
A line of 13 Angus steers, 395kg, from JV and G Yensch, Holbrook, sold for $1300. The same vendor sold another 21 Angus, steers, 346kg, for $1180.
Ben Rigoni, Tawonga, sold 16 Angus steers, 359kg, with Alpine Angus blood, for $1250.
Cameron Gray, Molyullah sold 10 black baldy steers, 349kg, for $1070 and another five black baldy steers, 299kg, for $950.
In the heifers MC Gobel and MC McGowan, Castle Creek, sold an Angus heifer, 415kg, for $1110.
Chris and Cate Packer, Bethanga, sold 10 Angus heifers, 328kg, for $1100. The same vendor also sold seven Angus heifers, 259kg, for $910 and two Speckle Park heifers, 288kg, for $800.
Casagrande Pty Ltd, Ovens, sold seven Angus heifers, 375kg, for $1030.
A line of 11 Simmental-cross heifers, 373kg, from RW Barley and DT Cox, Jindera, sold for $1080. The same vendor sold 10 Charolais heifers, 329kg, for $980.
Scott Dowdle, Leneva, sold seven Angus heifers, 266kg, for $860 and Perissa Pty Ltd, Moorngag, sold 11 Hereford heifers, 290kg, for $800.
Deepdale Seaton Park, Tallarook, sold 25 Angus-cross cows with calves for $1900.
JT Heriot and Co, Molong, sold 13 PTIC Angus heifers for $1260 and another 19 of the same for $1160.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural, Peter Ruaro/Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.