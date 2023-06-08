The Land
Wodonga heifers hit $1110

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
June 8 2023 - 4:00pm
Scott and Hallie Dowdle, Leneva, with their seven Angus heifers, 266kg, sold for $860 a head at Wodonga on Thursday. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
INCREASED buying activity on heifers pushed prices higher to a top of $1110 a head at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga on Thursday.

AB

Alexandra Bernard

