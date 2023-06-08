Bowraville man charged with murder after death of baby

A 37 year old man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the circumstances of the death of a baby in the state's central west in 2018.
Emergency services were called to a home on July 23, 2018 at Binnaway following reports a nine month old girl was unresponsive.
The baby was taken to Coonabarabran Hospital by NSW Ambulance Paramedics, and, despite the efforts of medical staff, she died a short time later.
Detectives from Orana Mid-Western Police District have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death under Strike Force King.
After receiving new information, strike force officers executed a crime scene warrant at a home at Binnaway on May 31, 2023.
Following further inquiries, detectives arrested a 37-year-old man at a home at Bowraville at 9.45am today (June 8, 2023).
He was taken to Macksville Police Station and charged with murder.
The man has been refused bail to appear at Macksville Local Court.
