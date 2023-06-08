The Land
A 37 year old man is charged with the murder of a baby who died in 2018

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:11pm
Bowraville man charged with murder after death of baby
Bowraville man charged with murder after death of baby

A 37 year old man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the circumstances of the death of a baby in the state's central west in 2018.

