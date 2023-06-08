A subdued yet determined field of buyers attended Inverell store cattle sale, with a strong restocker order from central Queensland being a main driver in the market.
A total yarding of 800 head, comprising mostly 200 to 280 kilogram cattle sold to dearer trends with interest from both local and interstate buyers.
Colin Say and Company agent Shad Bailey said the results from the sale were a lot dearer and stronger than what has been seen through the physical markets, with the heavier steers weighing 320 kilograms being up to 40 cents a kilogram dearer.
"A lot of the cattle were black and a few of the feature lines were European Union-accredited, so a lot of the cattle ticked a lot of boxes," he said
"There was a very strong order from central Queensland for black heifers to go back the paddock as breeders, so that really spurred competition along"
"That order was looking to secure quaility females."
Weaner steers in the 200 kilograms to 280 kilograms weight range made 240c/kg to 394c/kg to top at $1021 a head, while the weaner heifers in the same weight range made from 150c/kg to 326c/kg, coming back at between $400 and $880.
Steers weighing between 280kg and 400kg made 276c/kg to 370c/kg reaching a top of $1319 and the heifer portion sold for 230c/kg to 318c/kg with a per head value of $1060.
Steers 400kg to 500kg made 341c/kg, making $1478.
Cows with calves sold between $1175 and $1225, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold to $1150.
John McCarthy, Clifton South, Bundarra, sold nine Angus-cross steers averaging 262kg for 326c/kg, making $856 a head.
A line of 50 EU-accredited Angus steers from James and Lara Gresham, Applecross, Glen Elgin, with an average weight of 337kg sold for 370c/kg for a return of $1249.68.
George Melling, Bulwarra, Mount Mitchell, sold Angus heifers averaging 270kg for 326c/kg or $880.95.
PJ and KA Duff, Eglington, Inverell, sold a line of 16 six- to eight-year-old PTIC Angus-cross cows due to calve in October for $1150.
