Inverell store sale attracts interstate buyers

By Helen Decosta
June 8 2023 - 5:25pm
Shad Bailey, Colin Say and Company, Glen Innes, with European Union-accredited steers sold by James and Lara Gresham, Applecross, Glen Elgin. The steers averaged 337.75 kilogram and sold for 370 cents a kilogram ($1249.68 a head). Pictured supplied.
A subdued yet determined field of buyers attended Inverell store cattle sale, with a strong restocker order from central Queensland being a main driver in the market.

