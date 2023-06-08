The Land
Red-tape, confusing grant schemes and rain add to difficult bushfire recovery on the South Coast

Hayley Warden
June 9 2023 - 5:00am
The 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires burnt 90 per cent of Cobargo farmer Clinton Leahy's property. Three good seasons with above-average rainfall since means the bush has grown back thicker than ever in some areas. Pictures supplied
The 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires burnt 90 per cent of Cobargo farmer Clinton Leahy's property. Three good seasons with above-average rainfall since means the bush has grown back thicker than ever in some areas. Pictures supplied

The post-fire regeneration of bushland on the South Coast following three years of above-average rainfall combined with nine successive floods continue to hamper recovery efforts.

