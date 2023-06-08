The post-fire regeneration of bushland on the South Coast following three years of above-average rainfall combined with nine successive floods continue to hamper recovery efforts.
And for some Bega Valley farmers, the recovery has been stalled by red-tape and a confusing grant application process.
The 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires burnt 90 per cent of Cobargo farmer Clinton Leahy's 116-acre property. It decimated all the feed he had stored on-farm and about one kilometre of boundary fencing.
The fire came within inches of burning his home, which neighbours saved. Fortunately, Mr Leahy suffered no stock losses.
"I was at work doing my off-farm job delivering newspapers about an hour and a half away," Mr Leahy said.
"I got within 10 minutes of home but was turned around due to fire blocking the road.
"I was stuck in Narooma 30 minutes from home, with hundreds of other evacuees with little knowledge of what had happened at my farm.
"Trying to access feed for cattle was the biggest worry, and waiting for it to rain so we could grow feed."
Mr Leahy applied for a $75,000 bushfire assistance grant but was told he wasn't eligible because he didn't earn 50 per cent of his total gross income from primary production.
"Charities like the Salvation Army and Red Cross were good to deal with, though," he said.
Mr Leahy said the bush was slowly regenerating but was overrun with black wattle saplings.
"The countryside here looks fantastic after three good seasons in a row with above-average rainfall," he said.
Mr Leahy is considering building more water storage around his house and replacing fire-damaged fencing with new steel materials to prepare for future fire events.
He doesn't believe the government or its departments have done enough to support Bega residents and farmers impacted by the fire.
"There has been very little hazard reduction burning done since the fires in our area," he said.
"If anything, I'd say the national parks around here are becoming more neglected, and fire trails are becoming more overgrown and unattended to."
The 2019/20 bushfires impacted more than 80 per cent of national parks and reserves on the South Coast, severely impacting infrastructure, flora and fauna and their habitats.
Bega Valley Council CEO Anthony McMahon said public land managers had undertaken considerable work since then despite nine flood disaster declarations in that time.
"This has made it extremely difficult for all land managers to access the landscape to do anything, including restoration or future risk mitigation," Mr McMahon said.
"My concern with predicted weather patterns is there will be a relatively small suitable time window this calendar year to get into the landscape to undertake mitigation works ahead of what could be a higher risk than the last couple of years' fire seasons.
"We have identified areas in the shire where large amounts of vegetation debris, including large trees have moved into water courses and are causing future flood risk, yet given they are in national parks and forests, there is little traction in getting them removed.
"In many cases, it isn't the same vegetation type that has regrown. For example, black wattle has been a dominant species that has thrived since the bushfires. Because a lot of the tree canopy burnt has not re-established, it has changed the groundcover in many areas."
The NSW Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) has delivered a range of financial assistance programs to support the recovery of communities impacted by the Black Summer bushfires.
Since 2020, the RAA has distributed more than $199.4 million in financial assistance to 2448 primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits impacted by the bushfires. Of this, $38.9 million has been distributed to 451 recipients in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Local Government Areas.
However, Mr McMahon did acknowledge that the state government could do more to support South Coast residents get back on their feet.
"It is critical all levels of government plan for this and direct adequate resources at the right time before it's too late."
Mr McMahon said while the state and federal government had provided substantial financial support to fire-effected farmers and residents, how it was accessed and who had been eligible, in many cases, had caused confusion.
"There are examples where some affected farming operations and industries have been eligible for programs, while others may not have had the same access to funds," he said.
"There are still ongoing needs, and our community has, in many cases, found misalignment between when funding is available versus when it is needed and what for.
"On the whole, there has been significant funding. However, there has still been a need for more and, in many instances, better-targeted distribution."
A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson said hazard reduction burns had targeted areas posing the highest risk to life and property, taking into account the post-fire regeneration of bushland.
Work undertaken in the Bega Valley by NPWS includes the maintenance of fire trails and the repair and replacement of 14 bridges. According to the spokesperson, this is part of the most significant investment in visitor infrastructure in national park history.
"More than 3600 hectares of the national park estate have been treated with hazard reduction burns (since 2020) within the Bega Valley Local Government Area," the spokesperson said.
"The autumn 2023 hazard reduction burn program commenced, with more than 36 burns covering about 4000 hectares planned for national park reserves within the Bega Valley LGA.
"Since the fires, NPWS has also conducted the biggest feral animal control program in its history."
