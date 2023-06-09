Rural Crime Investigators from Orana Mid-Western police district are appealing for information regarding three separate ATV and Quad bike thefts reported recently.
The first theft occurred on May 9 from a property on Old Dubbo Road, Dubbo. During the theft, a CF Moto u Force 800cc side by side buggy, which was camouflage in colour, was stolen.
The second theft occurred between ATVsMay 29 and 30 during which a red Polaris Ranger XP900 ATV was stolen from a property on Old Backwater at Narromine. T
Another theft occurred between June 6 and 7 when a red Yamaha Grizzly 700FI was stolen from a property on Baradine Road.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team is appealing for information regarding these thefts and is encouraging anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the stolen ATVs or anyone who may have been offered to buy these ATV's, to contact Rural Crime Investigators Jonathon Hopkins or Michael Barton at the Dubbo Police Station on 6883 1599 or contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Given these recent thefts, The Rural Crime Prevention Team is encouraging landholders to not leave keys for ATVs, quad bikes, or other pieces of farm equipment in the ignition and to lock their equipment in secure sheds wherever possible.
