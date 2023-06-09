Imagine indulging in a scoop of ice cream and getting your daily serving of vegetables at the same time. What if a single scoop could provide you with the same nutritional value as a whole dinner of cooked broccoli?
This enticing concept has become a reality, thanks to Nutri V, a pioneering vegetable waste company that has found a unique way to tackle the dual challenges of increasing vegetable appeal and reducing food waste.
Pumpkin and cauliflower ice cream was on the menu at the annual Hort Connections event in Adelaide this week; with one serve of veggies in every two scoops.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said that finding innovative ways to reduce food waste while also encouraging consumers to eat more fruits, vegetables and nuts is an increasing industry priority.
"Research shows that 96 per cent of the population do not eat the recommended amount of vegetables each day - which is five to six serves," Mr Fifield said.
"Ice cream is a popular dessert, why not get a health boost through it? Less than one pc of hard vegetables, such as pumpkin and cauliflower, are consumed as desserts - maybe this is an untapped market."
Raquel Said from the grower-led initiative explains that the Nutri V powders were born from a farming business with a passion for innovation and sustainability.
"Part of growing veggies can involve ending up with tonnes that do not meet retail specification or there is an oversupply or excess stalks and leaves, yet it is all still perfectly nutritious," Ms Said said.
"We upcycle that waste into a sustainable yet delicious solution. This ice cream features vegetables reimagined. It is the future of helping Australians top up their veggie consumption while supporting farmers to reduce waste."
Research shows:
The ice cream builds on previous work undertaken between Hort Innovation, Nutri V and CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, that developed the innovative vegetable powders.
Nutri V Goodie snacks, available at Coles supermarkets, contain broccoli, pumpkin and cauliflower, which can't be sold and would otherwise have gone to waste, often as landfill or animal feed.
Nutri V is hoping to see 100 pc crop yield used and all non-retail produce converted into nutritious ingredients and foods.
But the big question is; how does veggie ice cream taste? Ms Said claims pumpkin and cauliflower ice cream is deliciously sweet; providing a healthy boost as well as satisfying your sweet tooth.(Maybe when the kids ask for a second helping you won't be so quick to turn them down!)
