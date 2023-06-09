The Land

The government won't reverse a budget decision that will see farmers worse off

June 9 2023 - 12:00pm
NSW Farmers are disappointed the government won't support an extension to the Instant Asset Write-Off. Picture: File
The Federal Government has neglected to consider a reversal of a budget decision that will see thousands of farmers, tradies and small business owners worse off after July 1.

