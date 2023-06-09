The Federal Government has neglected to consider a reversal of a budget decision that will see thousands of farmers, tradies and small business owners worse off after July 1.
Changes to the Instant Asset Write-Off in the May 9 budget means anyone who had ordered vehicles or equipment only had until June 30 to take delivery before the threshold dropped to just $20,000.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin joined other industry groups to call for a "common sense extension" to the Instant Asset Write-Off. But this week he was contacted by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to advise no extension would be granted.
According to Mr Martin, the "tin-eared decision" would see farmers, tradies and small business owners thousands of dollars out of pocket.
"People have ordered expensive equipment and placed deposits or paid outright under the belief they could use the Instant Asset Write-Off, but now they'll be caught short through no fault of their own," Mr Martin said.
"The right thing to do would be a grace period where anyone who paid for a tractor or piece of equipment before the budget was handed down, but whose dealer can't get it to them by June 30, will still be able to claim the write-off."
Mr Martin claims this decision will leave people thousands of dollars out of pocket at the worst possible time for business with soaring inflation and costs.
"Under the changes anyone who has not taken delivery of an order by June 30 - regardless of when the order was placed or paid for - would have to depreciate the asset over many years," Mr Martin said.
According to Mr Martin, some farmers had ordered expensive equipment such as tractors more than a year ago, and were still waiting to take delivery.
"This decision will leave farmers out of pocket because the government won't do the right thing. We've got this absurd situation where someone has paid for a tractor, but because they can't get it by June 30 because of delays, the farmer will be left financially much worse off," Mr Martin said.
"It's not fair and it will place a lot more unnecessary pressure on a lot of businesses."
