Australian agriculture is creating positive change towards gender diversity and the National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has a new cohort of women ready to make their mark as future leaders.
NFF President Fiona Simson has announced the next 12 women who've been selected for the NFF's Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.
"Applications for this year's program confirms there is no shortage of female talent in agriculture and rural Australia. Furthermore, they represent a diverse range of agricultural industries such as feedlot management, animal science and machinery," Ms Simson said.
When the program began, just two-point-three percent of CEOs in agriculture were women; and women made up only 18 pc of senior managers.
Ms Simson said, since starting this program six years ago, they're seeing transformational change across industry, not only with more women in leadership positions, but more are pursuing a career in agriculture.
"Results from the 2023-24 Women's Budget Statement shows 60 pc of agriculture and environmental studies graduates are women and it is one of only two industries where female graduates earn more than their male counterparts. Agriculture is leading the way and I could not be more proud," Ms Simson said.
"The key is keeping the momentum going as women progress through their careers. That's where this program fills a gap. It creates pathways for women to rise through the leadership ranks - pathways that previously didn't exist."
The program is made possible by the support of 35 leading agricultural organisations. These partners make a public pledge to make meaningful change towards gender diversity in their own businesses and report on their progress.
"Graduates of the program have gone on to become changemakers in agriculture and leaders in their communities and I can't wait to see what this cohort achieves," Ms Simson said.
The women included in the Diversity in Leadership program are; Amanda Moohen, Lucy Knight, Bron Christensen, Majella Nolan, Georgina Pengilley, Jaime Manning, Jessica Knight, Kathleen Johns, Meridie Jackson, Naomi Wilson, Stephanie Terry and Zarmeen Hassen.
