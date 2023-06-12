The Land
Takeover bid boosts shares in Musgrave Minerals

June 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Musgrave Minerals has had a series of exceptionally good finds of near-surface, high-grade gold and is still finding more. Picture via Shutterstock
There was a glint of gold in the Punter's portfolio last week when emerging gold miner Musgrave Minerals (ASX code MGV) received a sudden takeover bid.

