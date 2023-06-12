There was a glint of gold in the Punter's portfolio last week when emerging gold miner Musgrave Minerals (ASX code MGV) received a sudden takeover bid.
Westgold Resources (WGX) are offering one WGX share for every 5.37 MGV.
There is no cash alternative, but MGV shares jumped 30 per cent on the news.
Westgold was one of the laggards in the Australian gold mining scene for some time, but it seems to have got its act together.
It has simplified operations, improved safety and is focusing on profitable production rather than total output.
It aims to produce up to 260,000 ounces of gold in the current financial year, had $168 million in cash and liquid assets at the end of March and no debt.
The hope is that it will pay a maiden dividend later this year. Its share price has more than doubled over the past 12 months.
Musgrave has had a series of exceptionally good finds of near-surface, high-grade gold and is still finding more, but it faces the tough job of finding the cash to get into production.
It will be late next year before it will have a definitive feasibility study and can talk seriously to financiers.
Westgold has three of its major mines within 100 kilometres of Musgrave in the Murchison region of WA.
It points out that it has a gold processing plant only some 40km from Musgrave's proposed mine and says it makes no sense for Musgrave to spend millions building its own mill.
At the time of writing, Musgrave had not yet issued its response to the bid, but the Punter thinks Westgold's cheeky bid is too low.
Others seem to agree - with the bid valuing MGV shares at 27c, investors are happily buying them for 30c or more.
Meanwhile, shares in RLF Agriculture have been slipping.
The Punter has sold his stake for a tiny profit. He has also banked a $25 Nufarm dividend.
