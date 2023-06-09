A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a crash in Central West NSW on Friday evening.
About 3.40pm on Friday, June 9 emergency services were called to Speedy Street, Molong, following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and a utility.
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and found the driver of a sedan - a 36-year-old woman - had died at scene.
Two passengers of the sedan - girls aged eight and 13 - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the ute - a 35-year-old man - was freed from his vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW and treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; he is being transported to hospital in a critical condition.
Police have established a crime scene which will be forensically examined by specialist police.
Police have reminded drivers to follow speed limits and drive to conditions across the long weekend.
"Many people will be undertaking long distance driving to see family and friends and I would like to remind them to ensure they have had sufficient rest before undertaking these journeys," Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell said.
"If you're feeling fatigued, don't fight it just pull up and have a sleep or swap drivers.
"Driving fatigued is just as dangerous as driving impaired under the influence of alcohol and drug use which we will also be targeting. On a daily basis we are detecting drivers affected by alcohol and drugs.
"This year alone 148 people have been killed on NSW roads. Behind these numbers are family and friends who have lost a loved one. We will be doing our utmost to ensure people arrive safely to their destination."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
