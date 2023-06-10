Two teenagers have been injured following a police pursuit in the NSW Upper Hunter region that ended in a crash on Friday.
Police attempted to stop a Land Rover - that had been reported stolen - which was travelling on the New England Highway at Muswellbrook just after midday
The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.
Road spikes were deployed and a short time later the vehicle crashed into a truck travelling on the New England Highway.
The two occupants of the Land Rover - a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
They were both in a stable condition.
The driver of the truck - a 51-year-old man - was uninjured, and has been taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing.
The highway has since been reopened. Visit www.livetraffic.com for the latest updates.
