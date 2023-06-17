It's a design of the times | In Fiona's Garden

Few things are more enthralling than listening to an expert on her or his chosen subject.
Especially if they're gardeners.
I recently spent a heavenly Saturday morning enjoying gardener and designer Michael McCoy's latest online symposium in which he chatted to six professional landscape designers about principles of garden design.
An online chat group connected me to the wider audience and contributed enormously to what became a fascinating journey.
Each interview kicked off with Michael asking his guest to share the single most important design principle that informed their work.
Know your site, said Fiona Brockhoff, Melbourne landscape designer whose eye-catching dry gardens are created from contrasting shapes and a balance of bare ground and planted spaces. Begin with site analysis, especially the scale of architecture to the site. Analyse gardens that appeal to you and how spaces are used.
Andrew Laidlaw, from Melbourne Royal Botanic Gardens, starts with a sense of place, an awareness of the past and the contribution it has made to the site. Look at your space: a designer is effectively manipulating space.
Simplicity is UK garden designer and teacher Annie Guilforyle's mantra. It's the key to everything in life, from a gourmet meal to a good car. Know when to stop: a design can't be too simple, let the plants do the work. Use repetition rather than a mix of singles.
Andy Sturgeon, also from UK, said English gardeners carry a heavy burden of history. Traditional country gardens remain the most popular so he learned to tear up the rule book. Again, space and its arrangement are guiding principles.
Sydney designer Barbara Landsberg said relationships are important, how effectively to combine many different elements.
She likes seats and paths leading to them, noting that curved paths slow you down so can take detailed plantings, but straight paths take you forward and single planting is more appropriate.
Then out of the blue I heard the gentle, reflective voice of French landscape artist and designer James Basson from Provence speak directly to Australian gardeners.
He observed that the unique feature of a dry landscape is that you can walk through its space: it differs fundamentally from the 'brambly fields' of wetter climates.
By looking closely at the materials, colours, shapes and textures around you, rocks, dry ground and plants, you learn to listen to the site and to value its aridity, cherishing how it enables you to create the atmosphere you wish to express.
He too emphasised simplicity, how the same three colours recur in his paintings, the same three materials in his gardens.
Curiously, out of seven designers only Michael mentioned unity as a principle, surely the single quality that gives a design meaning.
But overall it was an enthralling morning. Enthusiasm was the driving force, underpinned by breadth of knowledge, curiosity and respect for landscape and nature.
From now on I'll look at every garden I see - mine included - through new and enlightened eyes.
Principles of Garden Design Symposium is available online until June 30.
