A saving of $400,000 is a substantial reduction in cost for any business: but when it was achieved through the embracing of various energy efficiency measures it pays to take notice.
Chris Freney, a poultry farmer from Taralgon, Victoria, turns over four and half million broiler chickens annually under contract to Inghams.
He has been in the chicken rearing business since the 1980's, but moving to a greenfields site near Taralgon three years ago, allowed him to implement energy reduction measures.
"My point is - the best energy is the energy you don't use," Mr Freney said.
"I looked at my P and L in 2010, and compared it with my current P and L, and the cost of energy on a per chicken basis is so much less now.
"If I hadn't made the change from what I was doing 12 years ago, I would be $400,000 worse of."
Mr Freney will be addressing the 2023 National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo to be held in Dubbo at the Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on 21 June.
During that conference he will be advising attendees to focus on reducing energy use on their farm through being aware of potential points of excessive use of electricity or waste.
"Fix up your own backyard with any wastage," he said.
Mr Freney has installed a floating solar pump to supply his sheds with water, and he said the cost of $30,000 will be recouped within three years.
"It is easy technology for farmers," he said.
"You can install it yourself and I only had to have an electrician to commission it."
On the planning table for Mr Freney is an aerobic digester to turn the 10,000 tonnes of annual fowl manure into useful by-products.
"It is basically a big bucket with a sealed lid and the manure is converted into three by-products," he said.
"We will use the gas to run an internal combustion engine, the liquid will flow into a shallow pond where the algae will be further processed into natural die, and the solids which are rich in nutrients will be dried and turned into organic fertilzer."
He will also be taking on the 5000 tonnes of food waste from a third party and putting it through his aerobic system.
"That will save the business in reduced freight and landfill costs," Mr Freney said.
The National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo started in 2019 and was developed due to a need to provide credible, independent advice to farmers about how they could replace diesel and electricity on their farms with renewables.
It has been designed to address the barriers to the uptake of renewables and aims to share stories directly from farmers using renewables with others about what they've done, the benefits and what they've learnt.
The Conference has evolved to increase knowledge about the opportunities for farmers in the national energy transition, what benefits regional communities can advocate for and how long term meaningful and positive change will be achieved.
