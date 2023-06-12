The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victorian chicken grower embraces energy efficiency

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Freney turns over four and half million broiler chickens annually on his farm near Taralgon. Photo: supplied
Chris Freney turns over four and half million broiler chickens annually on his farm near Taralgon. Photo: supplied
The new poultry sheds at Chris Freney's greenfield site are more efficient in terms of less energy use. Photo: supplied
The new poultry sheds at Chris Freney's greenfield site are more efficient in terms of less energy use. Photo: supplied

A saving of $400,000 is a substantial reduction in cost for any business: but when it was achieved through the embracing of various energy efficiency measures it pays to take notice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.