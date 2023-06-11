At least 10 killed in bus crash at Greta

The Land

10 dead in Wine Country Drive bus crash Hunter Valley

By Matt Carr
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:34am
At least 10 people have died in a horror bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley overnight.

