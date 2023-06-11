At least 10 killed in bus crash at Greta

At least 10 people have died in a horror bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley overnight.
Emergency services were called to Greta near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp about 11.30pm on Sunday after reports a coach, reportedly transporting 37 people from a wedding, had rolled.
"Initial inquiries indicate 10 people have died," NSW Police said in a statement about 6am.
"Eleven people were transported to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers are uninjured."
Police said early on Monday those figures may be updated as their inquiries into the carnage.
The bus driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard.
He will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing and assessment.
The crash site is now a crime scene, with specialist investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit examining precisely what caused the catastrophic incident.
Police said road closures and diversions through the area would be "protracted", and have established a marshalling area in Branxton.
Drivers are urged to check livetraffic.com prior to moving through the area.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.